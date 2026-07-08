Ispace and SpaceX Team Up for Affordable Lunar Cargo Ventures

Japanese Moon Transport Company Ispace Said On Wednesday It Would Start A New

Ispace, based in Tokyo, has unveiled plans for a cost-effective lunar cargo service in partnership with SpaceX. Utilizing Elon Musk's Starship, the company has secured 500 kg of capacity for $50 million with intentions to deploy by 2030.

This 'lunar access integrator' concept complements Ispace's existing lunar lander projects. The company plans to launch three Ultra landers by 2030, one as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, enhancing its foothold in lunar infrastructure.

The partnership with SpaceX, known for its Falcon 9 and the ambitious Starship, enables Ispace to provide smaller payloads a route to the moon. Though not exclusive, the collaboration aligns with NASA's Artemis program and innovations by other space ventures, like Astrolab.