Ispace and SpaceX Team Up for Affordable Lunar Cargo Ventures

Ispace, a Japanese moon transport company, announced its plan to launch a lower-cost lunar cargo business using SpaceX's Starship. By purchasing 500 kg of cargo capacity, Ispace aims to build vehicles that can carry payloads to the moon, accelerating its growth in the lunar infrastructure market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Japanese Moon Transport Company Ispace Said On Wednesday It Would Start A New | Updated: 08-07-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 13:16 IST
Ispace and SpaceX Team Up for Affordable Lunar Cargo Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ispace, based in Tokyo, has unveiled plans for a cost-effective lunar cargo service in partnership with SpaceX. Utilizing Elon Musk's Starship, the company has secured 500 kg of capacity for $50 million with intentions to deploy by 2030.

This 'lunar access integrator' concept complements Ispace's existing lunar lander projects. The company plans to launch three Ultra landers by 2030, one as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, enhancing its foothold in lunar infrastructure.

The partnership with SpaceX, known for its Falcon 9 and the ambitious Starship, enables Ispace to provide smaller payloads a route to the moon. Though not exclusive, the collaboration aligns with NASA's Artemis program and innovations by other space ventures, like Astrolab.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026