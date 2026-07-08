Renewed Talk of SAMP-T Sale to Turkey: European Defence Dynamics

Work Is Continuing With Italy And Turkey Regarding The Possible Export Of The Sampt Air Defence System To Ankara

France and Turkey are advancing discussions concerning the possible sale of the SAMP-T air defence system, as revealed by French President Emmanuel Macron. Talks are part of broader technical cooperation with Italy, highlighting renewed diplomacy after past political hurdles that stalled progress with Ankara.

During the NATO summit, Macron expressed satisfaction with the bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This follows Turkey, France, and Italy's previous efforts from 2017 to 2018 to develop a long-range air defence programme, disrupted by regional disputes involving Syria, Libya, Greece, and Cyprus.

The SAMP/T, or Mamba, created by the Eurosam consortium, is crucial for Turkey, which needs robust missile defence systems beyond NATO support. The system's development involves major European defence companies, including MBDA and Thales, aiming to bolster Turkey's military capacity.