The Islamabad Pact: A Call for Commitment

Pakistan Urged All Sides To Uphold Their Commitments Under The Islamabad Memorandum Of Understanding

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has called upon all parties to diligently uphold their responsibilities as delineated in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. This request was emphasized in a statement following President Trump's alarming announcement that the interim accord with Iran was effectively 'over'.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed last month, was a pivotal 14-point interim agreement between the U.S. and Iran. It was designed to pause hostilities and ensure the safe passage through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

According to Pakistan, this MoU remains a steadfast foundation for enhancing regional understanding, mutual respect, and shared prosperity, and its adherence is crucial for stability not just in the immediate region, but globally.