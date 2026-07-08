Iran Condemns U.S. Sanctions Move Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's foreign ministry strongly objected to the U.S. Treasury's decision to re-impose sanctions on Iranian oil sales. The ministry asserted that this action violates the Islamabad memorandum aimed at concluding hostilities and holds the United States accountable for any ensuing consequences. Iran is prepared to take necessary actions to protect its national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Foreign Ministry Condemned A Us Treasury Move To Revoke The Temporary Suspension Of Sanctions On Iranian Oil Sales | Updated: 08-07-2026 02:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 02:59 IST
Iran Condemns U.S. Sanctions Move Amid Rising Tensions
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In a heated response, Iran's foreign ministry has condemned the recent move by the U.S. Treasury to re-impose sanctions on Iranian oil sales. The ministry declared that this action breaches the Islamabad memorandum, a document intended to end the ongoing conflict.

Iran emphasized that it holds the United States responsible for any fallout resulting from these sanctions. The foreign ministry also indicated readiness to take necessary measures to safeguard its national security and strategic interests.

The decision to re-introduce sanctions comes amid heightened tensions, with a U.S. official denouncing Iran's activities in the Strait of Hormuz as entirely unacceptable, warning of potential repercussions. This move has drawn significant international attention, highlighting the fragile state of U.S.-Iran relations.

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