India-Australia Forge Strategic Atomic Cooperation in Landmark Agreement

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese announced a significant nuclear energy agreement, marking a new phase in bilateral relations. The landmark accord covers atomic cooperation, clean energy, and critical supply chains, reinforcing ties between the two nations amid shifting regional dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:28 IST
India-Australia Forge Strategic Atomic Cooperation in Landmark Agreement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a historic meeting in Melbourne, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn, underscored the deepening alliance between their nations with a landmark nuclear cooperation agreement. The high-stakes announcement came amidst a vibrant diplomatic mission highlighting strategic ties, clean energy initiatives, and regional stability.

Earlier, PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed a joint press conference to unveil the groundbreaking partnership. The accord introduces a strategic nuclear dimension to India and Australia's rapidly flourishing relationship, emphasizing essential areas like clean energy security and advanced military manufacturing. This collaboration aims to address critical supply chain challenges.

As maritime democracies, both nations expressed a shared commitment to navigating the evolving geopolitical landscape while pledging new efforts toward sustainable development and ecological transition. The agreement promises to propel India and Australia into a leading role in securing future technologies and advancing climate goals, creating a robust framework for peace and prosperity.

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