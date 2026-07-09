India's Pickleball Pioneers: Team Announced for 2026 World Cup
The Indian Pickleball Association has announced the official Team India for the 2026 Pickleball World Cup in Da Nang, Vietnam. Led by Harsh Mehta, the team's strong lineup aims to bring home the championship, backed by robust support and extensive preparation to clinch the title.
The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) has revealed its official team for the Pickleball World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in Da Nang, Vietnam, from August 30 to September 6, 2026. The finalized squad, representing India's top senior talent, is set to compete in the Pro category.
In a statement, IPA President Suryaveer Singh Bhullar expressed confidence in the team, highlighting its united front and international ambitions. 'This squad represents the absolute pinnacle of Indian pickleball,' Bhullar remarked, crediting the leadership of captain Harsh Mehta and key players such as Arjun Singh and the Amalsdiwala sisters.
Returning player, Harsh Mehta brings extensive international experience and will lead the team with a strategy aimed at outperforming previous achievements, backed by sponsorship from major organizations. With promises of renewed ambition and structured development programs, Team India is prepared to take on the world on the pickleball courts.
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