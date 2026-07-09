XAT 2027 Registrations Open: A Gateway to Premier B-Schools

Registrations for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 are slated to commence on July 15, 2026, XLRI Jamshedpur announced. Conducted on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes, XAT continues to be a prestigious entrance exam for MBA and PGDM programs, offering access to more than 250 business schools nationwide.

Having built a reputation over 75 years for fairness and transparency, XAT is an essential part of the admission process for many aspiring management professionals. The examination is conducted in a single slot across over 100 cities in India, providing unmatched reach. A notable feature for this year includes guaranteed first-choice test city allocations for those registering on the opening day.

Dr. Rahul Shukla, Convenor of XAT 2027, emphasized the importance of the exam as a trusted pathway for quality management education. He highlighted the comprehensive support for applicants, such as mock tests and interaction sessions, aimed at enhancing preparation. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to register early to leverage the test city confirmation benefit and start their preparation in advance.