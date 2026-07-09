XAT 2027 Registrations Open: A Gateway to Premier B-Schools

XLRI Jamshedpur is set to begin registrations for XAT 2027 on July 15, 2026. Celebrated for its credibility and extensive reach, the exam opens doors to over 250 top business schools across India. Early registrants receive priority test city allocation, aiding in smoother preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:30 IST
XAT 2027 Registrations Open: A Gateway to Premier B-Schools
XAT 2027 Opens for Registration on July 15, Day 1 Applicants to Get Their First-Choice Test City. Image Credit: ANI

Registrations for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 are slated to commence on July 15, 2026, XLRI Jamshedpur announced. Conducted on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes, XAT continues to be a prestigious entrance exam for MBA and PGDM programs, offering access to more than 250 business schools nationwide.

Having built a reputation over 75 years for fairness and transparency, XAT is an essential part of the admission process for many aspiring management professionals. The examination is conducted in a single slot across over 100 cities in India, providing unmatched reach. A notable feature for this year includes guaranteed first-choice test city allocations for those registering on the opening day.

Dr. Rahul Shukla, Convenor of XAT 2027, emphasized the importance of the exam as a trusted pathway for quality management education. He highlighted the comprehensive support for applicants, such as mock tests and interaction sessions, aimed at enhancing preparation. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to register early to leverage the test city confirmation benefit and start their preparation in advance.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026