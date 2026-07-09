New Zealand Invests Record $9 Million in FASD Support Hubs

New Zealand is making its largest-ever investment in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) services, committing $9 million to establish three community-based support hubs that will provide earlier diagnosis, specialist care and ongoing assistance for children, young people and their families.

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey said the new hubs will be located in Rotorua/Kawerau, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, marking the first time New Zealand has offered FASD-specific assessment, diagnosis and support through community-based services. The centres are expected to begin operating by October this year and will offer a range of services, including referrals, screening, comprehensive assessments, specialist advice, care navigation and family support. The selected regions were chosen because they have some of the greatest demand for these services.

Doocey said early intervention can significantly improve a child's health, education and overall development by ensuring families receive the right support before challenges become more severe.

Investment builds on the Government's FASD strategy

The announcement expands on the Government's new approach to FASD introduced last year, which included an additional $4.6 million to strengthen prevention efforts, improve diagnosis and expand support for families affected by the condition.

The Minister said many families have struggled for years to access timely assessments, often facing long delays that create uncertainty and make it harder for children to receive the services they need. Those delays can affect learning, health and development while placing additional pressure on parents and caregivers searching for answers. The new hubs are designed to remove many of those barriers by bringing specialised assessment and support closer to local communities rather than relying on limited services available elsewhere.

Thousands of families expected to benefit

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder affects thousands of New Zealand families, with an estimated 1,800 to 3,000 babies born with the condition each year. The disorder can have lifelong effects on learning, behaviour, physical health and social development, making early recognition and support especially important.

Doocey said the Government wants New Zealand to become a place where alcohol-free pregnancies are encouraged, awareness of FASD continues to grow, professionals are better equipped to recognise the condition, and families receive the support they deserve throughout their journey.

He said the record investment represents an important step towards earlier diagnosis, stronger community support and better long-term outcomes for children and young people living with FASD, while helping families access care more quickly and with greater confidence.