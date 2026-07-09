New Zealand Explores Joining Pacific Defence Alliance

New Zealand has announced plans to begin discussions with Australia and Fiji about joining the newly proposed Ocean of Peace Alliance, a move that could strengthen defence cooperation and regional security across the Pacific. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said New Zealand welcomes the decision by Australia and Fiji to establish a military alliance and believes it is a natural step to explore becoming part of the arrangement.

He said New Zealand already works closely with both countries to promote peace, stability and security across the Pacific, making discussions about joining the alliance a logical next step. Luxon described New Zealand's defence relationship with Australia as one that has continued to grow stronger over the years, while also highlighting the country's enduring partnership with Fiji.

The Ocean of Peace Alliance is designed as a mutual defence treaty that commits member nations to cooperate, consult with one another and respond collectively when facing shared security threats. The agreement also allows other Pacific nations to become members with the approval of Australia and Fiji.

Pacific-led security remains the central focus

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said Pacific leaders have consistently supported regional solutions for regional security challenges, and the new alliance reflects that long-standing approach. He said strengthening defence ties with Australia, Fiji and potentially other Pacific countries would deepen cooperation while reinforcing the region's ability to address shared security concerns together. Peters added that closer partnerships would help build a more united Pacific at a time when strategic competition across the region continues to grow. The Government sees the proposed alliance as an opportunity to reinforce existing relationships rather than replace current defence arrangements, with an emphasis on collaboration between Pacific partners.

Cabinet to decide after formal discussions

Defence Minister Chris Penk said the discussions come as New Zealand and Australia celebrate 75 years of their defence alliance, providing an appropriate moment to consider expanding regional cooperation. He said New Zealand remains committed to strengthening defence and security ties with Fiji and supporting greater Pacific unity through practical partnerships. Officials will now begin formal discussions with Australia and Fiji to explore the conditions and benefits of possible membership.

Once those discussions are completed, Cabinet will decide whether New Zealand should formally join the Ocean of Peace Alliance. Any decision to become a member would then proceed through the country's standard Parliamentary treaty approval process.