President Donald Trumps Cancellation Last Year Of A Government Food Security Survey Could Make It Difficult To Assess Whether His Cuts To The Food Stamp Program Lead To A Rise In Us Hunger

President Donald Trump's decision last year to cancel a federal food security survey is clouding efforts to evaluate the effects of his cuts to the food stamp program, particularly on child hunger. With changes in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, around 4.7 million individuals have lost benefits, a figure expected to grow.

The annulled USDA survey, long regarded as the definitive measure of national food access, leaves experts struggling to track potential increases in hunger. USDA representatives claim alternative surveys capture similar data. Yet research historically ties increased SNAP benefits to reduced insecurity, complicating the policy landscape.

The cancellation has sparked revival efforts, including a Maine law establishing annual state surveys. Federal lawmakers are pushing to reinstate the USDA survey, arguing its necessity for addressing food insecurity effectively. Meanwhile, child food insecurity is slipping through unnoticed, complicating future policy-making without reliable data.