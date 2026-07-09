Global Markets Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Volatility

Global markets stabilized amid ongoing Middle East tensions and heavy AI stock trading. Oil prices dipped following U.S. strikes on Iran. Despite temporary setbacks, tech shares rebounded as European markets saw gains. HSBC Chief Strategist noted the sensitivity of bond markets to the Middle East situation, impacting global interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Share And Bond Markets And Oil Prices Steadied On Thursday After The Weeks Reignition Of Middle East Hostilities And Heavy Selling Of Ai Chipmakers Oil Prices Dipped For Only The Second Time In Six Days After The United States Launched Fresh Overnight Strikes On Iran In Order | Updated: 09-07-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 15:20 IST
Global Markets Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global share and bond markets, alongside oil prices, found stability on Thursday after recent Middle East conflict reignited concerns, compounded by a sell-off in AI chipmaker stocks.

The United States launched overnight attacks on Iran, aiming to secure the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, causing a dip in oil prices for only the second time in a week. President Donald Trump assured there would not be a full-blown war despite ending the interim ceasefire with Tehran. Consequently, Brent crude futures declined below $77 per barrel, easing global borrowing costs.

In the bond markets, U.S. and European yields saw minor adjustments, while Japanese and Australian 10-year yields reached notable highs. In Europe, tech stocks bounced back, with chipmaker Siltronic rallying over 10%. Positive news from China about AI sector access and South Korea's SK Hynix IPO success also buoyed sentiments. HSBC's Max Kettner highlighted the volatile nature of these developments, emphasizing caution for institutional investors amid prevalent uncertainties.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026