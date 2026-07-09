Global Markets Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Volatility

Global Share And Bond Markets And Oil Prices Steadied On Thursday After The Weeks Reignition Of Middle East Hostilities And Heavy Selling Of Ai Chipmakers Oil Prices Dipped For Only The Second Time In Six Days After The United States Launched Fresh Overnight Strikes On Iran In Order

Global share and bond markets, alongside oil prices, found stability on Thursday after recent Middle East conflict reignited concerns, compounded by a sell-off in AI chipmaker stocks.

The United States launched overnight attacks on Iran, aiming to secure the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, causing a dip in oil prices for only the second time in a week. President Donald Trump assured there would not be a full-blown war despite ending the interim ceasefire with Tehran. Consequently, Brent crude futures declined below $77 per barrel, easing global borrowing costs.

In the bond markets, U.S. and European yields saw minor adjustments, while Japanese and Australian 10-year yields reached notable highs. In Europe, tech stocks bounced back, with chipmaker Siltronic rallying over 10%. Positive news from China about AI sector access and South Korea's SK Hynix IPO success also buoyed sentiments. HSBC's Max Kettner highlighted the volatile nature of these developments, emphasizing caution for institutional investors amid prevalent uncertainties.