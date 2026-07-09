VP Launches LoAs for High Seas Fishing Programme to Boost Blue Economy

Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan has launched the national programme for issuing Letters of Authorisation (LoAs) for the Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the High Seas, describing the initiative as a major step towards unlocking the country's vast marine resources while ensuring responsible fishing practices.

The programme was launched in Bhubaneswar, where the Vice-President also unveiled the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission Document and presented Letters of Authorisation to ten Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FPPOs) and fishermen from different parts of the country. He said the initiative marks the beginning of a new phase in India's maritime development by enabling Indian fishermen to explore opportunities beyond coastal waters in a sustainable manner. Radhakrishnan noted that the programme reflects the combined efforts of the Union Government, the Odisha Government and fishing communities to create greater economic opportunities while protecting marine ecosystems for future generations.

Deep-sea fishing expected to expand livelihoods and exports

The Vice-President said India has more than 11,000 kilometres of coastline and an Exclusive Economic Zone covering nearly 24 lakh square kilometres, offering enormous marine resources that remain underutilised. He explained that fishing activities have traditionally been concentrated close to the shoreline, while the new framework will encourage fishermen to safely venture into deeper waters to harvest high-value species such as tuna.

Highlighting the sector's growing contribution to the economy, Radhakrishnan said India is now the world's second-largest fish-producing nation, accounting for around eight per cent of global fish production. The fisheries sector supports the livelihoods of nearly three crore fishermen and fish farmers, while seafood exports exceeded ₹73,000 crore during the last financial year.

He said expanding high seas fishing is expected to create new employment opportunities across harvesting, fish processing, cold chain infrastructure, transportation, packaging, logistics and export services, strengthening India's position in global seafood markets.

Sustainable fishing placed at the centre of future growth

The Vice-President said the new authorisation framework gives priority to fisheries cooperatives, Fish Farmer Producer Organisations and Indian fishermen, ensuring that coastal communities remain central to the country's blue economy strategy. He described the initiative as an important step towards empowering fishing communities through greater access to deep-sea resources.

Radhakrishnan stressed that economic growth must be balanced with responsible conservation of marine ecosystems. He highlighted the importance of digital authorisation systems, vessel tracking technology, international certification standards and strict measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing to safeguard fish stocks.

Encouraging young people to consider fisheries as a modern and technology-driven profession, he said innovation, scientific research, financial support and skill development will play an important role in building a stronger fisheries sector and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.