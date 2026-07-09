BRICS Adopts First Joint Statement on Women-Led Development

The BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting concluded in Kochi under India's BRICS Chairmanship 2026, bringing together ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials from member countries to strengthen cooperation on women's empowerment and inclusive development. The four-day engagement, held from July 6 to 9, included meetings of the BRICS Women Working Group and the BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting, where delegates discussed common priorities and explored ways to deepen collaboration.

The most significant outcome of the gathering was the adoption of the first-ever Joint Statement under the BRICS Women Track. The document reflects the collective commitment of member countries to promote women-led development across different sectors while encouraging closer cooperation on policies and programmes that improve opportunities for women.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smt. Annapurna Devi said that although BRICS countries represent diverse cultures, economies and regions, they face many common challenges relating to gender equality and women's empowerment. She noted that regular dialogue through the BRICS Women Ministerial platform creates valuable opportunities for countries to learn from one another and build stronger partnerships.

India proposes new digital platforms for cooperation

During the meeting, member countries also welcomed two new initiatives proposed by India to strengthen long-term collaboration within the BRICS Women Track. The first is the BRICS Digital Repository of Best Practices, which will create a shared platform for documenting and exchanging successful policies, programmes and innovative approaches that support women's empowerment across member nations.

The second proposal, the BRICS Digital Capacity Building Guidelines, is intended to encourage institutional cooperation, improve knowledge sharing and strengthen capacity-building efforts that help accelerate women's development through sustained collaboration.

Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development Anil Malik said the adoption of the Joint Statement demonstrates the shared determination of BRICS nations to work together in addressing common challenges while expanding opportunities for women through coordinated action.

Exhibition highlights India's women-led development programmes

Alongside the ministerial discussions, India organised thematic panel sessions where policymakers, experts, practitioners and development partners exchanged experiences on digital inclusion, women entrepreneurs, financial empowerment, climate resilience, food security and nutrition.

Delegates also visited an exhibition showcasing a wide range of India's women-led development initiatives. The displays highlighted programmes supporting rural livelihoods through SARAS and the Lakhpati Didi initiative, women's participation in sports under ASMITA, initiatives encouraging women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, financial inclusion schemes and flagship programmes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, including SHE-Box, One Stop Centres and the Women's Helpline.

The meeting concluded with BRICS member countries reaffirming their commitment to strengthening institutional partnerships, promoting knowledge exchange and advancing women-led development as an important pillar of inclusive, resilient and sustainable economic growth.