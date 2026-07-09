QCI and NSIC Join Hands to Boost MSME Quality and Growth

The Quality Council of India (QCI) and the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by improving quality standards, expanding market access and supporting long-term business growth.

The agreement brings together QCI's expertise in quality assurance, accreditation and certification with NSIC's nationwide support network for MSMEs. The collaboration is designed to help Indian enterprises adopt globally recognised quality standards while making it easier for them to access new domestic and international markets.

Officials said the partnership will create a unified support system by connecting several existing government initiatives, allowing MSMEs to benefit from a more integrated approach to quality improvement, digital commerce and institutional support.

Digital platforms and certification to create new business opportunities

The collaboration will integrate programmes such as the MSME Sustainable Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) Certification Scheme, MSME Global Mart, the Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) Initiative and the Single Point Registration Scheme. Together, these initiatives are expected to encourage wider adoption of quality certification while improving access to government procurement and online business opportunities.

ZED-certified enterprises will receive greater support to expand their digital presence through MSME Global Mart and onboarding onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) under the TEAM Initiative. The partnership will also provide AI-enabled product cataloguing and promote exports through dedicated digital platforms designed to connect Indian businesses with wider markets.

The agreement also includes plans to strengthen testing and accreditation facilities by supporting National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for NSIC laboratories. Capacity-building programmes led by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) will further strengthen skills development at NSIC training centres.

Joint committee to oversee implementation over five years

To guide the implementation of the agreement, QCI and NSIC will establish a Joint Coordination Committee consisting of representatives from both organisations. The committee will meet every quarter to review progress, identify new areas for collaboration and ensure that the objectives of the partnership are achieved throughout the five-year duration of the MoU.

NSIC Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Subhransu Sekhar Acharya said MSMEs remain at the centre of India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, adding that the partnership combines quality assurance, institutional support and improved market access to help enterprises become more competitive and achieve sustainable growth in domestic and international markets.

Dr. A. Raj, Senior Director and Head of the National Division for Industry Excellence at QCI, said the collaboration will accelerate the adoption of quality practices by combining QCI's accreditation ecosystem with NSIC's extensive outreach network. He added that the initiative will strengthen quality awareness across the MSME sector while supporting the National Quality Campaign and building globally competitive Indian enterprises.