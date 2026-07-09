DoT's Samriddh Gram Wins Top Global Digital Innovation Award

India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has received global recognition after its flagship Samriddh Gram: Integrated Phygital Service Delivery Model Enabled by BharatNet was named the Global Winner at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2026 under Action Line C6 – Enabling Environment.

The award was presented during the WSIS Forum 2026 in Geneva, where the project was recognised for using digital public infrastructure and broadband connectivity to improve access to essential services in rural India. Organised under the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the WSIS Prizes honour projects that use information and communication technologies to advance sustainable development and improve people's lives.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia described the recognition as another major achievement for India on the global stage. He said the award reflects the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating an inclusive Digital India where the benefits of technology reach even the country's most remote villages.

BharatNet powers village-level access to essential services

Built on the BharatNet broadband network, the Samriddh Gram initiative has created village-level Samriddhi Kendras that function as integrated service centres combining digital platforms with assisted in-person support. The centres provide residents with easier access to healthcare, education, agriculture services, financial inclusion, skill development, e-governance and digital commerce under one roof.

Healthcare facilities include teleconsultations, Health ATMs and access to affordable medicines through PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Education services feature smart classrooms and skill training supported by augmented and virtual reality technologies. Farmers can benefit from Internet of Things-based soil testing, drone-assisted fertiliser and pesticide spraying, and mobile applications that support smart irrigation practices.

The centres also provide Banking Correspondent services, Common Service Centre facilities, fibre broadband connections, PM-WANI public Wi-Fi, CCTV-based village surveillance and support for local entrepreneurs to market products through e-commerce platforms. The integrated model combines reliable connectivity with community participation to improve access to public and commercial services in rural areas.

Global recognition highlights India's digital transformation

The Department of Telecommunications said the project demonstrates how BharatNet has evolved beyond providing internet connectivity by delivering measurable social and economic benefits through an integrated service delivery model. BharatNet has already made more than 2.17 lakh Gram Panchayats service-ready and connected, expanding digital access across rural India.

Samriddh Gram emerged as the Global Winner after progressing through multiple stages of international evaluation, including technical screening, worldwide public voting and final assessment by the WSIS Expert Committee. More than 2.2 million votes were cast globally across all nominated projects, with Samriddh Gram ultimately securing the top honour in its category. It was also one of only two Indian initiatives selected as Champion Projects among the eighteen award categories.

The recognition highlights India's growing leadership in digital public infrastructure and demonstrates how technology-driven, community-focused solutions can improve healthcare, education, financial inclusion and livelihoods while supporting sustainable development and reducing the digital divide across rural communities.