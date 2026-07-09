Scindia Invites Investors to Join Tripura's Growth Journey

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region and Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has called on industry leaders to invest in Tripura, describing the state as one of the most promising destinations for business and long-term economic growth in Northeast India.

Addressing the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 virtually, Scindia said the Northeast is rapidly emerging as a major engine of India's economic development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He said the Act East Policy has transformed the region from a remote frontier into an important gateway connecting India with Southeast Asia, creating fresh opportunities for trade, investment and regional cooperation. The Minister said Tripura is well positioned to benefit from this transformation because of its growing connectivity, expanding infrastructure and strategic location close to international markets.

Strategic location and natural resources drive investment potential

Scindia described Agartala as an emerging gateway to the ASEAN region, providing businesses with access to a market of more than 670 million people. He said Tripura offers strong advantages for investors through its abundant natural resources, educated workforce, business-friendly policies and improving infrastructure.

The state is India's largest producer of bamboo and the country's second-largest producer of natural rubber. It also has significant reserves of natural gas, agarwood, tea, spices and horticultural products, creating opportunities in manufacturing, food processing, value addition, exports, logistics and technology-driven industries.

The Minister noted that Tripura is also home to India's third International Internet Gateway, strengthening its digital connectivity and making it more attractive for businesses looking to expand operations in the region.

Infrastructure projects strengthen links with Southeast Asia

Scindia said the government's sustained investment in infrastructure has significantly improved the Northeast's connectivity over the past decade. He highlighted projects such as the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, the Special Economic Zone at Sabroom, the Maitri Setu bridge and the Integrated Check Post as major initiatives that are strengthening Tripura's role as a gateway to the Bay of Bengal and Southeast Asia. He said these projects are laying the foundation for increased exports, stronger regional trade and greater private investment while positioning Tripura as an important logistics and commercial hub.

Encouraging businesses to explore the opportunities available in the state, Scindia said Tripura's transformation reflects the wider development taking place across the Northeast. He added that the Ashtalakshmi States are prepared to play an increasingly important role in India's economic future as the country advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.