PM Modi Hails Indian Diaspora at Melbourne Community Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering of the Indian community at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, where he highlighted the deepening partnership between India and Australia while recognising the Indian diaspora's contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined the community event in a special gesture, reflecting the close relationship between the two nations. Modi thanked the Indian community for the warm welcome and expressed appreciation for Albanese's continued support for India-Australia relations and the welfare of the Indian diaspora living in Australia.

The Prime Minister said the relationship between the two countries has grown significantly over the past decade, adding that the strengths of both economies complement each other and create opportunities to build a secure, prosperous and resilient partnership for the future.

Diaspora praised as a bridge between two nations

Modi described the Indian community in Australia as a living bridge connecting the two countries through culture, business, education and people-to-people ties. He said members of the diaspora have become an important part of Australian society while continuing to preserve and celebrate India's rich cultural traditions.

He also highlighted education as one of the strongest pillars of bilateral cooperation, noting the large number of Indian students studying in Australia as well as the increasing presence of Australian universities establishing campuses in India. According to the Prime Minister, these educational partnerships are creating stronger links between young people and expanding opportunities for research, innovation and skills development. Australia is home to around one million people of Indian origin, making the diaspora one of the largest and most influential Indian communities abroad.

Modi highlights India's growth and future opportunities

During his address, the Prime Minister spoke about India's rapid economic progress, pointing to sustained growth, policy reforms, digital transformation and major investments in next-generation infrastructure. He said the country is making significant advances in communication technology, semiconductor manufacturing, smartphone production and defence manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.

Modi said India's democratic values, technological capabilities and growing innovation ecosystem are creating fresh opportunities for global partnerships. He added that India's development journey is built on cooperation with friendly nations and invited members of the Indian diaspora to contribute their ideas, expertise and experience towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The event brought together students, professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, community leaders and representatives of cultural organisations, highlighting the strong people-to-people connections that continue to shape the India-Australia relationship.