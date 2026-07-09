Government Urges Youth to Turn Opportunity Into Economic Freedom

The South African government has called on young people to embrace a new generation of opportunities by using government-supported digital platforms, funding programmes and skills initiatives to achieve financial independence and build successful careers.

Speaking during a Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) webinar on opportunities available to young people, Deputy Government Spokesperson William Baloyi said today's generation faces a different mission from the youth of 1976, who fought against apartheid and unequal education. He said the courage and determination shown by that generation should continue to inspire young South Africans as they pursue economic empowerment in a rapidly changing world.

Baloyi said the government has created a range of programmes that can help young people access employment, entrepreneurship support and funding, making it possible for them to shape their own future through innovation and enterprise.

Government programmes offer pathways to employment

Among the initiatives available to young people are the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, the National Youth Development Agency, the zero-rated SAYouth.mobi platform, the National Youth Service and the National Youth Empowerment Fund.

Baloyi said the government's priority is to expand access to skills development, employment opportunities, entrepreneurship support and financial assistance so that more young people can participate meaningfully in the economy. He encouraged young South Africans to make full use of these programmes instead of waiting for opportunities to come to them.

According to Baloyi, the long-term goal is to help young people move beyond seeking employment and become entrepreneurs capable of creating jobs and supporting economic growth within their communities.

Youth warned to stay alert to online scams

Alongside the opportunities available through official government platforms, Baloyi warned young people to remain cautious of fraudulent job offers and human trafficking schemes that increasingly target job seekers through social media and online advertisements.

He said some criminal networks lure people with promises of attractive jobs abroad, only for victims to discover that the opportunities do not exist. Young people were urged to rely on trusted platforms such as SAYouth.mobi when searching for employment, training and career opportunities while remaining vigilant against misinformation and online scams.

Baloyi said no young person should be left behind as South Africa continues to expand programmes designed to improve access to education, employment and entrepreneurship. His remarks echoed the spirit of Youth Month, which honours the legacy of the 1976 Soweto Uprising while encouraging today's generation to use modern opportunities to build a stronger and more inclusive future.