Ramaphosa Calls for Faster Global Action on Education Reform

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on governments around the world to move beyond promises and speed up the transformation of education systems, warning that the global community has reached a crucial stage in achieving quality education for all before the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals deadline.

Addressing the Transforming Education Summit (TES+4) at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, Ramaphosa described education as the strongest driver of economic growth, social progress and equal opportunity. Quoting former President Nelson Mandela, he reminded delegates that education remains "the most powerful weapon" for changing the world, adding that every classroom and every lesson has the potential to improve lives, strengthen communities and shape the future of nations. He pointed to countries such as Rwanda, China and India as examples of how sustained investment in education has supported economic development and expanded opportunities for millions of people.

South Africa highlights progress while recognising global challenges

Ramaphosa also highlighted South Africa's own achievements, noting that the country recorded its highest-ever matric pass rate in its democratic history. He said many of the learners who qualified for university came from disadvantaged communities and would now be able to pursue higher education free of charge through universities, technical colleges and vocational institutions.

The President said these achievements demonstrate that education is not only a pathway out of poverty but also a powerful tool for national transformation. At the same time, he acknowledged that major obstacles remain. Tight public finances, ongoing conflicts, climate-related disasters and the rapid pace of technological change continue to place pressure on education systems across the world. He urged countries to honestly assess the progress made since the 2022 Transforming Education Summit and ensure that commitments are translated into measurable improvements for learners. Ramaphosa also stressed that teachers remain at the centre of successful education reform, calling for better working conditions, stronger professional support and greater recognition of their contribution to society.

Equity and global cooperation remain key priorities

The President emphasised that education systems must become more inclusive by ensuring equal opportunities for learners regardless of gender, disability, income level or geographic location. He said reforms that overlook equity risk reinforce the inequalities they are meant to eliminate.

With the world now halfway between the commitments made in 2022 and the 2030 deadline for achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4, Ramaphosa said gradual reforms would no longer be sufficient. Instead, he called for bold, system-wide changes that build resilient, adaptable and future-ready education systems capable of meeting new social and economic challenges.

He also highlighted South Africa's efforts during its G20 Presidency to promote foundational learning, strengthen the teaching profession and improve mutual recognition of qualifications and skills across countries. Concluding his address, Ramaphosa encouraged young people to view education not only as a means of gaining qualifications but also as an opportunity to solve the challenges facing their generation and help create a better future.