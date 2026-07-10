South Africa and UN Begin New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa and the United Nations have launched a new five-year partnership aimed at accelerating national development and improving the lives of citizens through closer cooperation. The United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), signed in Pretoria, will guide collaboration between the government and the UN from 2026 to 2030.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa said the agreement marks the beginning of a new phase focused on delivering practical and measurable results. She described the framework as a shared commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous, resilient and just society through collective action involving government, business, labour, civil society, academia and development partners. Ramokgopa thanked the many organisations that contributed to developing the framework and said sustainable development can only succeed through long-term partnerships and shared responsibility.

Framework aligned with South Africa's national priorities

The minister explained that the cooperation framework has been designed to support South Africa's own development agenda, particularly the Government of National Unity's Medium-Term Development Plan for 2024–2029. The plan prioritises faster economic growth, job creation, poverty reduction, stronger public services, infrastructure development, energy security and capable state institutions.

She said ongoing reforms such as Operation Vulindlela, infrastructure investment and improvements in the energy and logistics sectors are intended to unlock long-term economic growth. According to Ramokgopa, achieving these goals requires strong institutions, technical expertise and strategic partnerships, with the United Nations continuing to play an important supporting role.

Over the next five years, the UN Development System will provide policy advice, technical assistance, innovation, institutional support and knowledge sharing while ensuring that international cooperation remains aligned with South Africa's national priorities and the African Union's Agenda 2063 alongside the Sustainable Development Goals.

Success will be measured by people's lives

Ramokgopa stressed that the true value of the framework will be judged by tangible improvements in the lives of South Africans. She said success should be reflected in better employment opportunities for young people, improved public services, greater economic opportunities for women and vulnerable groups, stronger public institutions, reduced inequality and lower poverty levels.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Nelson Muffuh described the agreement as far more than a formal signing, saying it represents a practical programme of action that will guide cooperation with greater focus and urgency as the world moves towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals deadline.

Muffuh noted that global progress on the goals remains uneven, with only 36% of measurable targets currently on track or making moderate progress. He said stronger political commitment, sustained investment and closer cooperation are needed if countries are to accelerate progress. The new framework is expected to strengthen collaboration between South Africa and the United Nations while supporting inclusive growth, environmental protection and better opportunities for communities across the country.