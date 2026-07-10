TRAI Clarifies Rules for 1600 and 140 Number Series

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a clarification on the use of the designated 1600 and 140 number series after reports in sections of the media created confusion about their operation. The regulator said the clarification is intended to prevent misinformation and help consumers better understand the purpose of these dedicated number ranges.

According to TRAI, the 1600 series has been reserved for service and transaction-related calls made by regulated entities in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to their existing customers. This includes organisations regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Government departments also use the 1600 series for official government-to-citizen communication.

The regulator said these numbers have been introduced to improve trust in important calls and help citizens identify genuine communications. Under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), calls originating from the 1600 series cannot be tagged, filtered or blocked.

140 series used only for promotional communication

TRAI clarified that the 140 series is exclusively meant for promotional calls made by businesses and organisations from any sector. Companies wishing to use these numbers must first register with their telecom service providers under the TCCCPR framework and comply with all regulatory requirements.

Consumers remain in control of whether they receive promotional calls from the 140 series. Through the Do Not Disturb (DND) registry, customers can choose to block promotional calls from selected sectors or from all sectors. Those who have registered such preferences will not receive promotional calls from blocked categories. People can update their DND preferences through several channels, including the TRAI DND mobile application.

Regulator warns against misleading call tagging

TRAI emphasised that telecom operators should not tag or filter calls originating from the 140 series except when they are blocked based on a customer's registered DND preference. The regulator said unnecessary tagging could confuse consumers who have chosen to receive promotional calls from certain sectors.

By maintaining a clear distinction between trusted service calls through the 1600 series and promotional communication through the 140 series, TRAI aims to improve transparency while giving consumers greater confidence in identifying legitimate calls and managing unwanted marketing communication through the existing DND system.