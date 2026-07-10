Major Drug Bust in Nigeria: Foreign Cartels in the Crosshairs

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency announced on Friday that it has charged 10 suspects, among them three Mexican nationals, in connection with a substantial methamphetamine lab raid executed in May. This bust is among the largest narcotics operations in the nation's history.

The accused, arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos, face an 11-count indictment that includes operating an illegal drug lab and producing 2.67 tons of methamphetamine. They were apprehended during coordinated operations in Lagos and neighboring Ogun State, facilitating the seizure of narcotics and precursor chemicals valued at an estimated $363 million.

The defendants have entered pleas of not guilty and remain in custody pending a bail hearing and trial set for July 16 and 22. This case underscores the escalating concern that international drug cartels are increasingly influencing Nigeria's drug landscape.