Major Drug Bust in Nigeria: Foreign Cartels in the Crosshairs

Nigeria's anti-drug agency has charged 10 suspects, including three Mexican nationals, following a significant methamphetamine lab bust. The arrests took place between May 16 and May 18 in Lagos and Ogun state. The operation seized drugs worth $363 million, spotlighting foreign drug cartels' influence in Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nigerias Antidrug Agency Said On Friday It Has Charged Suspects | Updated: 10-07-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 21:06 IST
Major Drug Bust in Nigeria: Foreign Cartels in the Crosshairs

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency announced on Friday that it has charged 10 suspects, among them three Mexican nationals, in connection with a substantial methamphetamine lab raid executed in May. This bust is among the largest narcotics operations in the nation's history.

The accused, arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos, face an 11-count indictment that includes operating an illegal drug lab and producing 2.67 tons of methamphetamine. They were apprehended during coordinated operations in Lagos and neighboring Ogun State, facilitating the seizure of narcotics and precursor chemicals valued at an estimated $363 million.

The defendants have entered pleas of not guilty and remain in custody pending a bail hearing and trial set for July 16 and 22. This case underscores the escalating concern that international drug cartels are increasingly influencing Nigeria's drug landscape.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026