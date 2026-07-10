U.S. Eases Export Controls on UAE

The U.S. Department of Commerce has relaxed export controls on the United Arab Emirates, simplifying the export of military items and certain commercial satellites and spacecraft. Additionally, the UAE government and approved companies can now access advanced computing items without a license, as indicated by a U.S. government posting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Department Of Commerce Loosened Export Controls On The United Arab Emirates On Friday | Updated: 10-07-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 21:07 IST
U.S. Eases Export Controls on UAE
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The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a significant loosening of export controls on the United Arab Emirates. According to a government posting in the Federal Register, this decision facilitates the export of military items, certain commercial satellites, and spacecraft to the UAE.

This move comes as part of an effort to enhance bilateral trade relations and aligns with the strategic interests of both nations. The new regulations will grant the UAE government and approved companies direct access to advanced computing technologies without necessitating a license.

Experts believe this policy shift reflects growing partnership dynamics and opens new channels for technological and commercial collaborations between the two countries.

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