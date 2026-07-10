Surat ITI Cluster Cleared Under PM-SETU to Boost Industry Skills

The Government of India has approved the Surat ITI Cluster under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme, marking a major step in strengthening industry-led vocational education in Gujarat. The announcement was made by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, during his visit to ITI Surat.

The project is one of the first major PM-SETU initiatives to receive implementation approval in the state. It will be led by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) as the Anchor Industry Partner, with NAMTECH serving as its academic partner. The approval follows technical evaluation by the Gujarat State Steering Committee and subsequent endorsement at the national level.

Jayant Chaudhary said the initiative reflects a new approach to skill development in which industries actively help design and deliver training programmes instead of serving only as employers. He added that such partnerships are essential for preparing young people for the changing demands of manufacturing and technology-driven industries.

Modern training ecosystem to serve thousands of young people

The Surat Cluster will follow a Hub-and-Spoke model, with ITI Surat serving as the central hub and ITI Surat (Women), ITI Hajira, ITI Bardoli and ITI Sachin functioning as supporting institutes. The network has been planned to meet the workforce requirements of sectors such as advanced manufacturing, steel, engineering, process industries, textiles and Industry 4.0 technologies.

The project carries an estimated investment of around ₹240 crore over five years. Modernisation will include upgraded infrastructure, advanced laboratories, smart classrooms, digital learning systems, curriculum improvements, faculty training and stronger industry participation in institutional governance.

Officials expect the initiative to train around 25,000 students during the five-year period while creating 3,528 additional training seats through upgraded and newly introduced courses. Alongside long-term vocational programmes, the cluster will also offer short-term industry-focused courses designed to improve employability and apprenticeship opportunities.

Industry partnership to strengthen India's skilling mission

AM/NS India brings extensive experience in industrial training through its apprenticeship programmes, digital learning platforms, Industry 4.0 initiatives and collaborations with educational institutions. Company representatives said the project supports their commitment to building a future-ready workforce while creating better employment opportunities for young people in surrounding communities.

The approval of the Surat Cluster adds momentum to the rollout of the PM-SETU scheme across the country and highlights the growing role of industry in shaping vocational education. By combining government support with industry expertise and academic collaboration, the initiative is expected to become a model for modern skill development and help create a workforce equipped for India's rapidly evolving economy.