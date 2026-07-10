Gujarat Signs Deal to Expand BharatNet Broadband Across Villages

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), has signed an addendum to implement the Amended BharatNet Programme in Gujarat under the State-led model. The agreement is aimed at expanding broadband infrastructure, improving last-mile connectivity and bringing faster digital services to rural communities across the state.

The addendum was signed at Sanchar Bhawan in New Delhi between Digital Bharat Nidhi, the Government of Gujarat, Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited (GFGNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Gujarat's Department of Science and Technology Secretary P. Bharathi and DoT Deputy Director General Dinesh Kumar Garg signed the agreement in the presence of Digital Bharat Nidhi Administrator Shyamal Misra and senior officials from the participating organisations. Officials said the agreement marks an important step towards building a stronger and more resilient digital infrastructure that supports inclusive growth in rural Gujarat.

Over 14,000 Gram Panchayats to receive upgraded network

The Union Cabinet had approved the Amended BharatNet Programme in August 2023 to upgrade and expand the existing BharatNet network, ensuring reliable broadband connectivity for Gram Panchayats and villages across the country.

In Gujarat, the project will be implemented by Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited (GFGNL). The programme covers 14,287 Gram Panchayats, including the upgrade of 14,264 existing Gram Panchayats from a linear network to a ring topology, which will improve network resilience and reduce service disruptions. Another 23 newly created Gram Panchayats have also been included in the project. Beyond the Gram Panchayats, broadband connectivity will be extended to 3,895 villages on a demand basis, strengthening last-mile access and improving internet availability in remote areas.

Rural households to benefit from improved digital services

The Government of India has approved ₹5,629 crore for implementing the programme in Gujarat. The project is expected to support more than five lakh rural home fibre connections, significantly expanding high-speed internet access across the state.

Officials said the improved broadband infrastructure will strengthen the delivery of digital public services such as e-Governance, online education, telemedicine, digital payments and other citizen-centric services. Better connectivity is also expected to create new opportunities for businesses, students, healthcare providers and rural communities while supporting the broader vision of Digital India.

The agreement reinforces the government's commitment to bridging the digital divide by ensuring that villages and Gram Panchayats have access to reliable broadband infrastructure capable of meeting future connectivity needs.