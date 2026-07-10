DoT and TSDSI Join Hands to Boost India's Role in Global 6G Standards

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI) to strengthen India's participation in global telecom standardisation and support the country's Bharat 6G Mission. The agreement was signed during the 9th TSDSI Technical Deep Dive (TTDD) 2026 in the presence of Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

The partnership has been launched under the Technology Development and Investment Promotion (TDIP) Scheme and is designed to encourage Indian innovation, expand the country's contribution to international telecom standards and help startups and MSMEs take part in global standards development activities.

Addressing the event, Scindia said India has emerged as a global centre for emerging technologies and innovation. He added that stronger collaboration between government, industry and researchers would help shape the future of communication technologies not only for India but for the wider world.

Financial support to expand India's global participation

The MoU introduces a series of financial incentives to increase Indian representation in major international Standards Development Organizations, including 3GPP, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and oneM2M. Eligible DPIIT-recognised startups and MSMEs with an annual turnover of up to ₹10 crore can receive financial assistance covering up to 98% of TSDSI membership fees. MSMEs with annual turnover between ₹10 crore and ₹500 crore will be eligible for support of up to 80%. The agreement also extends similar assistance for 3GPP Individual Membership fees, allowing Indian companies and innovators to participate directly in developing future 5G Advanced and 6G standards.

To encourage greater international engagement, startups and MSMEs will also receive travel assistance of up to 80% of eligible expenses, subject to a maximum of ₹5 lakh per person for each international standards meeting. This support is intended to increase the number of Indian technical contributions submitted to global standardisation bodies.

Partnership strengthens India's telecom innovation ecosystem

The collaboration also includes financial support for hosting major international standards meetings such as 3GPP and oneM2M events in India. Officials believe these meetings will increase participation from Indian academia, startups and industry while positioning India as a preferred destination for global telecom standardisation discussions. In addition, the Department of Telecommunications will support TSDSI's continued membership in key international organisations, including the ITU and oneM2M, ensuring sustained Indian engagement in global policy and technical discussions.

The government expects the partnership to strengthen India's global standards footprint, promote indigenous intellectual property, encourage innovation-led manufacturing and increase the contribution of Indian companies to next-generation telecom technologies. The initiative is also expected to create greater opportunities for startups and MSMEs while supporting India's ambition to become a leading contributor to global 6G standards.