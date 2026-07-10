Inferno at Oxin Palayesh: A Blaze in Iran's Heartland

A fire erupted at the Oxin Palayesh mini-refinery in Iran's Lorestan province. It started after 5 p.m., sending smoke over Poldokhtar. Efforts to contain it faced challenges due to flammable materials. No casualties were reported, and the fire's origin remains under investigation, with early signs pointing to negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Fire Broke Out On Friday At The Oxin Palayesh Minirefinery In Irans Western Lorestan Province | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:48 IST
Inferno at Oxin Palayesh: A Blaze in Iran's Heartland
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A significant fire broke out at the Oxin Palayesh mini-refinery in Iran's western Lorestan province, as reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The blaze, which started shortly after 5 p.m. local time, cast a thick smoke plume over Poldokhtar. Firefighters and rescue teams, equipped with heavy and light machinery, were deployed, but the intense flames and flammable materials hindered immediate containment efforts, preventing crews from nearing the fire's core in the initial phases, according to Tasnim.

The semi-official Mehr news agency cited the Lorestan deputy governor, confirming there were no casualties. The fire's cause remains unknown, although early assessments suggest negligence, pending a full investigation once the fire is extinguished.

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