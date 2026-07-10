Hate Display: Mosque Replica Ignites Tensions in Northern Ireland

A Replica Of A Mosque Was Set Alight On A Bonfire In A Probritish Town Near Belfast On Thursday Night Before Police Had A Chance To Remove What They Described As A Hate Display That Was Condemned By Politicians Across The Region Bonfires Are Lit Across The British Region In Mainly Protestant Loyalist Neighbourhoods On The Eve Of July Commemorations Of William Of Oranges Victory Over The Roman Catholic King James At The Battle Of The Boyne In A Yearold Man Was Charged With Incitement To Hatred In Relation To The Incident He Denied The Charges At A Hearing In Dungannon Magistrates Court On Friday

A replica of a mosque was set ablaze in a pro-British town near Belfast, causing outrage among politicians and sparking an investigation by authorities.

The bonfire, associated with loyalist July 12th celebrations, was condemned as a "hate display." A 56-year-old man was charged with inciting hatred but denied the charges in court.

Amidst rising anti-migrant sentiments, the burning follows previous acts of violence and damaging displays. Law enforcement vowed to crack down on hate crimes in the wake of repeated tensions.