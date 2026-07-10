Hate Display: Mosque Replica Ignites Tensions in Northern Ireland
A mosque replica was set on fire near Belfast in an act described as a 'hate display.' The incident drew widespread condemnation and resulted in charges against a suspect. Tensions have been high amid recent anti-migrant violence, with similar displays inciting social unrest in the region.
A replica of a mosque was set ablaze in a pro-British town near Belfast, causing outrage among politicians and sparking an investigation by authorities.
The bonfire, associated with loyalist July 12th celebrations, was condemned as a "hate display." A 56-year-old man was charged with inciting hatred but denied the charges in court.
Amidst rising anti-migrant sentiments, the burning follows previous acts of violence and damaging displays. Law enforcement vowed to crack down on hate crimes in the wake of repeated tensions.