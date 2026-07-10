A Tuaregled Separatist Group Has Begun Withdrawing From Malis Strategic Northern Town Of Anefis After Armed Forces Including Members Of Russias Paramilitary Africa Corps Pushed Them Out

The Tuareg-led separatist group began their withdrawal from the strategic northern town of Anefis in Mali, as announced by the group's spokesperson on Friday.

This movement follows a significant push by armed forces, including personnel from Russia's paramilitary Africa Corps, which resulted in the rebels being ousted from the region.

Both rebel leaders and military officials confirmed the ongoing retreat, highlighting the tense and complex situation in Mali's northern territories.