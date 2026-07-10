Tuareg Separatists Withdraw from Mali's Northern Territory

The Tuareg-led separatist group has started withdrawing from the northern town of Anefis in Mali. This comes after combined armed forces, including Russia's Africa Corps, pushed them out, as confirmed by both rebel representatives and the army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Tuaregled Separatist Group Has Begun Withdrawing From Malis Strategic Northern Town Of Anefis After Armed Forces Including Members Of Russias Paramilitary Africa Corps Pushed Them Out | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:00 IST
Tuareg Separatists Withdraw from Mali's Northern Territory

The Tuareg-led separatist group began their withdrawal from the strategic northern town of Anefis in Mali, as announced by the group's spokesperson on Friday.

This movement follows a significant push by armed forces, including personnel from Russia's paramilitary Africa Corps, which resulted in the rebels being ousted from the region.

Both rebel leaders and military officials confirmed the ongoing retreat, highlighting the tense and complex situation in Mali's northern territories.

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