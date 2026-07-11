This week's sports headlines are a mixed bag of triumphs, tributes, and tragedies. South African soccer mourns the loss of Jayden Adams, whose World Cup aspirations were cut short. The national sports ministry announced his unexpected passing without divulging the cause of death.

In World Cup soccer, Mikel Merino once again showcased his prowess, leading Spain to a 2-1 victory over Belgium, ensuring their place in the semi-finals against France. The match saw an unexpected twist when Belgium's back-up goalkeeper Senne Lammens failed to handle a crucial save.

Off the soccer field, a remarkable moment in NBA came with reports of a brawl between Bam Adebayo and former Heat teammate Tyler Herro. Such moments often catch the public's eye, though both the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have refrained from comments.