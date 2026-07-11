Typhoon Bavi's Impact: Massive Evacuations and Bracing for Impact

Typhoon Bavi, a formidable storm, made landfall in Taizhou, eastern China, late Saturday, prompting the evacuation of nearly 2 million people. Previously, the storm impacted Japan's southern Sakishima islands and Northern Taiwan. While Bavi has weakened substantially, it still poses a significant risk due to its large rain bands, comparable in size to France.

The storm's maximum sustained winds reached 144 km per hour, equating to a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. As of its landfall, China’s National Meteorological Center provided updates on its trajectory. In Zhejiang province, home to Taizhou, state media reported evacuations of over 1.7 million people, alongside thousands from nearby regions including Fujian, Beijing, and Shanghai.

In Taiwan, the impact was relatively less severe; despite this, the government evacuated over 14,000 individuals from mountainous regions. More than 1,000 international and domestic flights faced cancellations, and a typhoon holiday was declared. Local residents in both affected regions showed resilience, carrying on daily activities cautiously amidst the eye of the storm.