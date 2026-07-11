Trump's Latest Health Evaluation Sparks Speculation

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he had completed a physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center but did not specify when it took place. Trump also mentioned that he requested another cognitive test, having previously aced such assessments three times, showcasing his confidence in his health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Saturday That He Had Just Finished A Physical At Walter Reed National Military Medical Center | Updated: 11-07-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 22:08 IST
Trump's Latest Health Evaluation Sparks Speculation
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that he had undergone a physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. However, the timing of the assessment remained unspecified, raising questions about whether it was a new evaluation or a follow-up to his check-up in late May.

In a Truth Social post, the 80-year-old Trump asserted that he aced the cognitive tests he had requested, repeating a feat he claims to have achieved three times during his presidency. This move underscores Trump's ongoing emphasis on his health and cognitive abilities.

Speculation arose from Trump’s statements, as he made no direct reference to current medical findings, choosing instead to highlight his tradition of regular health evaluations and his unique initiative to undergo cognitive testing.

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