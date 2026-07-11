Traffic Jam Trouble: India's U.K. Tour Takes Another Twist

The traffic jam delayed India's arrival at Southampton for the final Twenty20 match against England. The match began 30 minutes late, adding to the challenges India has faced on this tour. Despite these hurdles, England's players displayed formidable performance, placing a hefty target for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indias Challenging Uk Tour Threw Up Another Obstacle On Saturday When A Traffic Jam Delayed Their Arrival At Southampton For The Fifth And Final Twenty International Against England Shreyas Iyers Side Reached The Ground Five Minutes After The Scheduled Toss Time | Updated: 11-07-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 22:29 IST
Traffic Jam Trouble: India's U.K. Tour Takes Another Twist

India's arduous tour of the U.K. faced yet another snag on Saturday as a traffic jam delayed their arrival at Southampton for the concluding Twenty20 International against England. The team reached the venue a scant five minutes after the scheduled toss, prompting officials to delay the start and allow time for a warm-up. Consequently, the game commenced 30 minutes behind schedule.

This setback was merely the latest stumble in a series of pitfalls for the T20 world champions. The team arrived in England after marking their first-ever T20 defeat and subsequent series loss to Ireland, both in Belfast. Since then, they have yet to secure a win against England, trailing 3-0 in the series after the initial game ended without a result due to rain disruptions.

Nonetheless, England appeared unfazed by the delay. Opener Jos Buttler dazzled with a spectacular 131 runs off 64 balls, and team captain Harry Brook contributed an unbeaten 95 from 45 deliveries, propelling the hosts to a daunting total of 258 for India to chase, a fitting spectacle for the closing chapter of the series.

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