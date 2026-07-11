Heatwave Alters Tour de France Route Amid Safety Concerns

Sundays Stage Nine Of The Tour De France Will Be Shortened By Km Miles Due To Heat Risks

Organizers of the Tour de France have announced that Sunday's stage nine will be curtailed by 30 km owing to dangerous heat levels.

The decision to modify the route comes as Western Europe grapples with historic temperatures, prompting strict safety measures.

Despite the changes, Slovenian racer Tadej Pogacar holds the lead following Saturday's stage eight.