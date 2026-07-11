Heatwave Alters Tour de France Route Amid Safety Concerns

The ninth stage of the Tour de France will be shortened by 30 km due to heat risks as Western Europe faces record-breaking temperatures. Authorities are taking precautions to ensure safety, including a re-routed course. Slovenian champion Tadej Pogacar remains in the lead after stage eight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sundays Stage Nine Of The Tour De France Will Be Shortened By Km Miles Due To Heat Risks | Updated: 11-07-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 22:19 IST
Heatwave Alters Tour de France Route Amid Safety Concerns
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Organizers of the Tour de France have announced that Sunday's stage nine will be curtailed by 30 km owing to dangerous heat levels.

The decision to modify the route comes as Western Europe grapples with historic temperatures, prompting strict safety measures.

Despite the changes, Slovenian racer Tadej Pogacar holds the lead following Saturday's stage eight.

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