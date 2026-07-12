Mathieu van der Poel's Triumphant Tour de France Stage 9 Win

Mathieu van der Poel achieved a thrilling victory in stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday, marking his first Grand Tour stage win of the year for Alpecin-Premier Tech.

The race saw Tobias Johannessen and Tom Pidcock finish in second and third place, while four-time champion Tadej Pogacar maintained his overall lead after finishing just behind.

The heat and tough competition did not deter the 31-year-old Dutch cyclist, who celebrated his career's third Tour de France stage win after falling ill last year. The race from Malemort to Ussel was shortened due to heat concerns, setting up a competitive showdown.

Intense temperatures tested the riders' endurance as they pushed hard to take the lead. The peloton split at the 59th kilometer, with Pidcock joining a prominent breakaway group. Van der Poel, leading in the final kilometers, sprinted to victory amidst a last-minute surge from the peloton, securing his spot atop the podium.