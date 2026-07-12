Annamalai's 'We The Leaders' Charts Path to Politics Without Religion

Annamalai, former BJP leader, announced plans for 'We The Leaders' to evolve into a political party focusing on responsibility rather than religion. Addressing the 'Drug-Free Pollachi Awareness Conference', he emphasized youth involvement, drug prevention, and environmental initiatives, aiming to transform Tamil Nadu's political landscape by 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 21:20 IST
Annamalai's 'We The Leaders' Charts Path to Politics Without Religion
Former BJP leader Annamalai (Photo/We The Leaders Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Annamalai has declared that his new initiative, 'We The Leaders', will eventually transition into a formal political party. Speaking at the 'Drug-Free Pollachi Awareness Conference', he emphasized that religion will play no part in the organization's foundation, which is built on responsibility.

The conference, marking 'We The Leaders'' inaugural public event following Annamalai's departure from BJP, focused on the movement's objectives of advancing Tamil Nadu and engaging the youth's political potential. Annamalai highlighted the demographic strength of their supporters, noting significant youth participation that influenced the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Annamalai outlined his vision of producing capable leaders and promised initiatives such as establishing world-class primary health centers and environmental efforts like planting 50 lakh trees. The event stressed anti-drug initiatives, with resolutions for stricter anti-drug measures and relocation of liquor outlets, alongside launching an anti-drug song and appointing college students as Anti-Drug Ambassadors.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026