Annamalai's 'We The Leaders' Charts Path to Politics Without Religion

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Annamalai has declared that his new initiative, 'We The Leaders', will eventually transition into a formal political party. Speaking at the 'Drug-Free Pollachi Awareness Conference', he emphasized that religion will play no part in the organization's foundation, which is built on responsibility.

The conference, marking 'We The Leaders'' inaugural public event following Annamalai's departure from BJP, focused on the movement's objectives of advancing Tamil Nadu and engaging the youth's political potential. Annamalai highlighted the demographic strength of their supporters, noting significant youth participation that influenced the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Annamalai outlined his vision of producing capable leaders and promised initiatives such as establishing world-class primary health centers and environmental efforts like planting 50 lakh trees. The event stressed anti-drug initiatives, with resolutions for stricter anti-drug measures and relocation of liquor outlets, alongside launching an anti-drug song and appointing college students as Anti-Drug Ambassadors.