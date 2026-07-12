Tragic Capsizing Claims Lives of Indian Tourists in Vietnam

In a deeply tragic incident, the mortal remains of AC Thomas, 57, and his wife Loveni Thomas, 56, have been slated to return to Mumbai by late Monday night after the couple tragically lost their lives when a speedboat overturned in Vietnam's waters. Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the details of the flight and subsequent arrangements.

The Thomases, originally from Kottarakkara in Kerala's Kollam district, had been vacationing in Vietnam when the accident near Phu Quoc Island claimed their lives. The vacation turned into a nightmare as the couple, alongside other Indian tourists, became victims of the calamity.

Upon their arrival in Mumbai, their bodies will be transferred to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Department is coordinating the logistics to ensure a smooth transport of the bodies to their hometown. Family members have expressed profound grief, with relatives recounting the shock upon hearing the devastating news.

Speaking to ANI, Nelson D Thomas, a relative, conveyed the family's sorrow and dismay. He recounted the moment they learned about the tragedy and how deeply loved the couple was within the family and community.

Further correspondence from Thomas's brother, Varghese, highlighted the urgency and seriousness of the situation when first communicated by the Indian Embassy. With a tour coordinator's assistance, the full extent of the tragedy became clear. Despite the efforts to comprehend and cope, the family remains devastated, awaiting the return of their loved ones' bodies.

At least 15 lives, including Indian citizens, were claimed when the speedboat capsized near Phu Quoc Island, as reported by VN Express. The vessel, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was en route with tourists when the incident occurred, resulting in a significant loss of life. The Indian Embassy released a casualty list naming victims from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.