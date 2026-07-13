Tensions Resurface as South Korean Seaman's Body Recovered Near North Korean Border

The South Korean navy announced on Monday the recovery of a seaman's body, found missing at sea near the maritime border with North Korea. This discovery followed an extensive search operation prompted by the seaman's disappearance from a patrol vessel operating off South Korea's eastern coast.

The body was located approximately 52 kilometers east of the coast. Although the circumstances of his disappearance remain unknown, South Korea reached out to North Korea for assistance, fearing the seaman may have drifted across the contentious Northern Limit Line (NLL).

Relations between the Koreas are fraught, notably since a 2020 incident where a South Korean official was killed after crossing the NLL. Tensions have sharpened, with North Korea severing communication ties with the South.