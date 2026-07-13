Key Developments in UK Budget Expansion, Dementia Research Boom, and EU Gas Imports

The UK launched a national dementia registry to enhance treatment discovery through improved clinical trial access. Andy Burnham considers a broader autumn Budget. Rachel Reeves seeks a senior role under Burnham, supporting his devolution agenda. EU purchases record Russian LNG volumes pre-ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 09:17 IST
Key Developments in UK Budget Expansion, Dementia Research Boom, and EU Gas Imports
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  • United Kingdom

In a significant move to advance dementia research, the UK has inaugurated a national dementia virtual registry. This initiative is aimed at expediting the development of new treatments by facilitating increased participation in clinical trials. The effort is supported by a blend of government, philanthropic, and pharmaceutical financing.

Meanwhile, political veteran Andy Burnham is contemplating an expanded Budget for this autumn. The proposed fiscal expansion would merge the fiscal statement with an in-depth departmental spending review, unfolding his strategy and political priorities as the general election looms.

On the energy front, the European Union has significantly increased its import of liquefied natural gas from Russia's Yamal LNG project, reaching unprecedented levels in the first half of 2026. This surge comes just before the EU's impending ban on Russian gas imports takes effect.

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