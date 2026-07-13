France Prepares for Epic Clash with Spain in World Cup Semis

As the World Cup semi-finals approach, France's team remains confident yet aware of the formidable challenge posed by Spain's near-perfect defense. Conceding only one goal in the tournament, Spain enters the semi-final seeking a second World Cup title.

With history as a backdrop, including their past encounters at Euro 2024 and the Nations League, French defender Ibrahima Konate emphasized the need for preparation over fear. He underscored the individual quality of Spain's players, noting Spain-winger Lamine’s impact.

France's focus remains clear—respecting Spain’s skill while aiming for their fifth World Cup final. Maxence Lacroix echoed this sentiment, asserting France's determination to counter Spain's strengths and secure a spot in the final showdown.