Dollar Surge Amid Middle East Tensions: Inflation Fears and Interest Rate Prospects

The dollar gained strength against major currencies as Middle East tensions sparked fears of inflation and potential interest rate hikes by global central banks. The dollar's rise came amid renewed hostilities and increased oil prices. Speculation on U.S. interest rate hikes escalated, impacting trading markets significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 09:54 IST
Dollar Surge Amid Middle East Tensions: Inflation Fears and Interest Rate Prospects
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  • Country:
  • United States

The dollar climbed against most major currencies as renewed hostilities in the Middle East fueled inflation concerns and heightened the possibility of interest rate hikes by global central banks. This development saw the dollar increase 0.2% against the yen, while the euro and British pound both experienced declines.

Trading dynamics were further influenced by heavy missile and drone exchanges between U.S. and Iranian forces and actions by Tehran that closed the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude oil prices soared over 4% amid these geopolitical tensions, raising further concerns about energy costs and their impact on inflation.

Federal Reserve rate hike probabilities rose sharply, reflecting the market's anticipation of a tighter monetary stance in response to inflationary pressures. Additionally, forthcoming U.S. economic data and Fed Chair testimony are expected to keep inflation risks center stage, with implications for currency and oil markets alike.

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