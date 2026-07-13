Chinese Stocks Face Downturn Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Chinese stocks experienced a widespread decline on Monday, pushing benchmark indexes to their lowest in a month. The downturn was primarily influenced by rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which reduced investor confidence and led to profit-taking in several sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:15 IST
Chinese Stocks Face Downturn Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
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On Monday, Chinese stocks took a significant hit, with values sliding across the board.

The downturn caused major benchmark indexes to reach one-month lows, raising concerns among investors.

Analysts attribute this decline to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, impacting investor risk appetite and prompting profit-taking in some sectors.

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