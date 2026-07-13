Global Markets React to Rising Tensions and Economic Indicators

Global markets had a shaky beginning this week as geopolitical tensions flared with Iran and the United States exchanging threats in the Gulf. Tehran's claim of closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz starkly contrasted President Donald Trump's assertion that it remains open for commerce, casting uncertainty over crucial shipping routes.

These developments exerted upward pressure on oil prices, with Brent and U.S. crude rising nearly 4%. Meanwhile, stocks across Asia and Europe took a hit, exemplified by the Nikkei's decline. In contrast, the dollar maintained strength, boosted by potential Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and U.S. economic data, including easing inflation figures.

As the earnings season approaches, investor focus pivots towards AI-related companies and chipmakers, with high expectations. Analysts warn the AI investment surge might strain financial returns, yet key financial reports and political proceedings loom this week, promising potential market influence.