South Korean Ex-President Yoon Faces Prison for Polling Scandal

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to two years in prison for illegally receiving opinion polling services worth 270 million won for free. Found guilty of violating political funding laws, Yoon denied the charges but is involved in multiple legal cases, including a life sentence appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:27 IST
South Korean Ex-President Yoon Faces Prison for Polling Scandal
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to two years in prison after a court ruling found him guilty of receiving free opinion polling services worth 270 million won.

The Seoul Central District Court determined that Yoon violated political funding laws by benefiting from 14 rounds of polling from a political broker without any payment, and subsequently influencing the nomination of a former lawmaker as repayment, despite Yoon's denials.

Yoon, who is embroiled in several legal battles, maintains his innocence and is appealing against a life sentence from February related to an insurrection. The decision on Monday can still be contested.

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