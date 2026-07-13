Iran's 'Revenge List' Sparks Global Tensions

Mojtaba Khamenei unveiled a 'revenge list' targeting 13 global leaders, including Trump and Netanyahu, after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. The list stirs international tension amid assassination plots and military actions, highlighting the fragile geopolitical landscape and ongoing US-Iranian hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:29 IST
Iran's 'Revenge List' Sparks Global Tensions
Hamshahri publishes a "revenge list" graphic featuring 13 world leaders. (Image Source: Iranian newspaper) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a significant escalation of global tensions, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei launched a 'revenge list' targeting 13 international leaders in his first public address following his father's funeral. The list, posted by the Iranian daily Hamshahri, coincides with lingering accusations surrounding the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death.

The disturbing graphic featured in the publication depicted prominent figures such as US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with crosshair targets, alongside leaders like British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron portrayed in prison uniforms. Khamenei's statement emphasized Iran's demand for vengeance following the alleged foreign involvement in his father's demise.

Despite the lack of official Tehran endorsement, the list has stirred widespread concern, particularly in the US, where intelligence reports suggest potential assassination plots against Trump. In response to these developments, the US conducted strikes on Iranian targets, exacerbating tensions in a region already fraught with geopolitical volatility, as exemplified by the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

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