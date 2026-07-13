Banks Harness Agentic AI to Revolutionize Finance Operations

Major banks are accelerating the integration of digital assistants into their daily operations, aiming to enhance productivity across areas like wealth management, client vetting, and treasury functions. These institutions are venturing into the realm of agentic AI—artificial intelligence capable of handling tasks with minimal human intervention.

Financial giants like Morgan Stanley, BNY, and UBS are among those leading the charge. These banks are utilizing digital assistants to support financial advisors, streamline tasks, and provide timely alerts, effectively allowing human advisors to dedicate more time to client interactions.

However, the deployment of agentic AI raises questions about accountability and oversight. Regulators and bank executives emphasize the importance of maintaining human oversight, ensuring these digital agents function within carefully placed guardrails to mitigate risks associated with broader AI adoption.