Western Allies Strengthen Ukraine's Air Defences Amid Russian Aggression

Western allies are set to convene in Paris on Monday to solidify air-defence commitments for Ukraine. The nation remains vulnerable to Russian ballistic missiles despite recent battlefield shifts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will join at least 25 leaders from the Coalition of the Willing, rallying for a unified stance against Russian aggression and supporting an eventual peace deal.

Over recent weeks, Russia has ramped up its missile strikes on Kyiv and nearby areas, resulting in numerous casualties. Ukrainian officials reported Russian attacks on civilian targets, prompting calls for new sanctions and support projects like the European anti-ballistic initiative, FREYJA. A French official noted the focus would be expanding anti-ballistic-missile cooperation, including the deployment of Franco-Italian systems and exploring alternatives with European industry collaboration.

Nine countries and over a dozen companies will push for enhanced cooperation in air defence. A formal announcement on the Freyja project is anticipated. Discussions will also address cutting off Moscow's revenue sources, specifically targeting evasive oil shipment fleets. French President Emmanuel Macron, with Zelenskiy and NATO officials, promises to announce potential joint military exercises and collaborative arms production to reinforce Ukraine's defence framework.