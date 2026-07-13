ASEAN's Dilemma: Myanmar's Military Re-engagement Challenged

ASEAN's attempt to re-engage with Myanmar poses significant risks, potentially legitimizing the military-led government, say analysts. The meeting in Bangkok intended for Myanmar to report on internal conditions risks becoming a step towards normalizing political relations without achieving substantial reforms.

This meeting challenges ASEAN's commitment to its peace framework, seeking genuine steps towards conflict resolution, including the release of political prisoners and restoration of democracy. Myanmar's turmoil since the 2021 coup has escalated into a prolonged civil war, with the junta ignoring ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus.

The junta’s recent motion opposing ASEAN's consensus as interference highlights the tension, while opposition groups demand broader engagement with democratic stakeholders. Critics argue premature re-engagement weakens ASEAN’s leverage, potentially compromising its peace initiatives.