India's Strategic Holdout: Trade Talks with the U.S. at a Standstill

India and the United States remain at an impasse over finalizing a trade agreement, as New Delhi seeks more favorable terms despite prolonged negotiations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration draws confidence from fostering new trading alliances and decreasing economic risks, say officials and analysts.

India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal declared the countries have not reached consensus, emphasizing Delhi's stance not to hastily commit to an inequitable deal. While the U.S. pursues quick concessions in anticipation of new tariffs, India's refusal could lead to increased levies on its exports.

U.S. discussions with India intended to secure a mutually beneficial, strategically focused agreement have hit roadblocks over tariff advantages and potential new levies. The outcome remains uncertain as legal objections arise, and India considers the political landscape and its economic resilience.