Murder Mystery: The Case of Ann Widdecombe
British counter-terrorism police are investigating the suspected murder of former UK government minister Ann Widdecombe. The 78-year-old was found dead with serious injuries in her home in rural southwest England. A man was arrested in connection with the case in Rotherham, northern England.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British counter-terrorism police have taken charge of the investigation into former UK government minister Ann Widdecombe's suspected murder, according to a report by BBC News on Monday.
The 78-year-old was discovered deceased at her residence in rural southwest England on Thursday, with police citing 'serious injuries' as the cause.
An arrest has been made regarding the case, with a white British male apprehended in Rotherham, northern England, late on Saturday.
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