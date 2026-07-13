Murder Mystery: The Case of Ann Widdecombe

British counter-terrorism police are investigating the suspected murder of former UK government minister Ann Widdecombe. The 78-year-old was found dead with serious injuries in her home in rural southwest England. A man was arrested in connection with the case in Rotherham, northern England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:10 IST
Murder Mystery: The Case of Ann Widdecombe
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British counter-terrorism police have taken charge of the investigation into former UK government minister Ann Widdecombe's suspected murder, according to a report by BBC News on Monday.

The 78-year-old was discovered deceased at her residence in rural southwest England on Thursday, with police citing 'serious injuries' as the cause.

An arrest has been made regarding the case, with a white British male apprehended in Rotherham, northern England, late on Saturday.

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